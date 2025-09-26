Sign up
Previous
Photo 3190
Barcelona, Spain
Day 269 - Today is our last port of call before heading home tomorrow, I don’t know where the week has gone, the whole week has been full of fun and laughter and I can’t wait for our next adventure with my sister and her husband in November!
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
2
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
Splendid shots and collage! I saw my first bullfight in Barcelona many decades ago.
September 26th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Love Barcelona, so much to see and do! Look forward to you adventures in November!
September 26th, 2025
