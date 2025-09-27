Previous
Barcelona, Spain by bigmxx
Barcelona, Spain

Day 269 - Last port today and the last night on the ship, today was Barcelona and it was a lovely sunny day so we had a walk about - we didn't venture too far as we'd been to do the sightseeing things last year!
Margaret Brown ace
A nice sunny happy collage
September 27th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A lovely array of photos and collage
September 27th, 2025  
