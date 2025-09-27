Sign up
Previous
Photo 3190
Barcelona, Spain
Day 269 - Last port today and the last night on the ship, today was Barcelona and it was a lovely sunny day so we had a walk about - we didn't venture too far as we'd been to do the sightseeing things last year!
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown
ace
A nice sunny happy collage
September 27th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely array of photos and collage
September 27th, 2025
