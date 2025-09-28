Sign up
Photo 3192
Still blooming!
Day 271 - I do love a surprise and today I was surprised to see 3 roses on this plant as it hadn't got any before we went away!
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
