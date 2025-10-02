Previous
Searching for pollen! by bigmxx
Searching for pollen!

Day 275 - Today was a lovely warm day and the bees were out trying to collect the last remnants of the pollen from the remaining flowers
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
Michelle
Mags ace
Beautiful wing detail and color!
October 2nd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up.
October 2nd, 2025  
Shirley ace
A nice close up
October 2nd, 2025  
