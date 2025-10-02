Sign up
Photo 3196
Photo 3196
Searching for pollen!
Day 275 - Today was a lovely warm day and the bees were out trying to collect the last remnants of the pollen from the remaining flowers
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
3
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-S1
Taken
2nd October 2025 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Beautiful wing detail and color!
October 2nd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful close up.
October 2nd, 2025
Shirley
ace
A nice close up
October 2nd, 2025
