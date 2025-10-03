Previous
Photo 3197

Strange looking plant!

Day 276 - I'm not sure what this weed/plant is but I found the leaves fascinating and worthy of a picture and by the look of the damaged leaves it is loved by the wildlife!
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
Michelle


