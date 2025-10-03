Sign up
Previous
Photo 3197
Strange looking plant!
Day 276 - I'm not sure what this weed/plant is but I found the leaves fascinating and worthy of a picture and by the look of the damaged leaves it is loved by the wildlife!
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
0
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3197
photos
56
followers
56
following
