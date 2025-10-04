Previous
Holding on tight! by bigmxx
Photo 3198

Holding on tight!

Day 277 - With the high winds on and off all day today I don't know how this ladybird wasn't blown off the plant!
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Sue Cooper ace
Well spotted and captured.
October 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
Aww! A lovely lady bug!
October 4th, 2025  
