Photo 3198
Holding on tight!
Day 277 - With the high winds on and off all day today I don't know how this ladybird wasn't blown off the plant!
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
4th October 2025 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sue Cooper
ace
Well spotted and captured.
October 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
Aww! A lovely lady bug!
October 4th, 2025
