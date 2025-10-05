Previous
Lovely day for a meander! by bigmxx
Photo 3199

Lovely day for a meander!

Day 278 - Leeds Castle (in Maidstone, Kent) has had a sculpture trail running since August luckily we went today as this is the last day. As you wander around the grounds and gardens there is art work dotted around from local talented artists
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Agnes ace
So beautiful
October 5th, 2025  
