Photo 3199
Lovely day for a meander!
Day 278 - Leeds Castle (in Maidstone, Kent) has had a sculpture trail running since August luckily we went today as this is the last day. As you wander around the grounds and gardens there is art work dotted around from local talented artists
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
1
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Agnes
ace
So beautiful
October 5th, 2025
