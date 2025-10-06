Sign up
Photo 3200
Lunch!
Day 279 - I managed to just catch this Great Crested Grebe as it came back up from under the water with it's lunch in it's mouth, sorry it's a bit blurry but it was fast moving!
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
Great timing and capture!
October 6th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well done !
October 6th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fantastic capture!
October 6th, 2025
