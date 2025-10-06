Previous
Lunch! by bigmxx
Day 279 - I managed to just catch this Great Crested Grebe as it came back up from under the water with it's lunch in it's mouth, sorry it's a bit blurry but it was fast moving!
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
876% complete

Mags ace
Great timing and capture!
October 6th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done !
October 6th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fantastic capture!
October 6th, 2025  
