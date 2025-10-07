Previous
Leeds Castle (Maidstone, Kent) by bigmxx
Leeds Castle (Maidstone, Kent)

Day 288 - Another collage from our day at Leeds Castle (in Maidstone, Kent) on 05/11, these are more of the sculptures from local artists that are displayed around the grounds and gardens.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

