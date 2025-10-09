Hever Castle in the sunshine

Day 282 - This is Hever Castle, located in the village of Hever, Kent, near Edenbridge.



It was built in the 13th century and was first used as a country house, from 1462 to 1539 it was the seat of the Boleyn family.



Anne Boleyn, the second queen consort of King Henry VIII and Mother of

Elizabeth 1, spent her early youth here after her father Thomas Boleyn inherited it in 1505. The castle passed to him upon the death of his father, Sir William Boleyn. It later came into the possession of King Henry VIII's fourth wife, Anne of Cleves.



The Grade I listed castle is now owned by the Guthrie family's Broadland Properties.

