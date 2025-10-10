Previous
Fungi everywhere! by bigmxx
Photo 3204

Fungi everywhere!

Day 283 - I love this time of year when more colourful and interesting Fungi appear, I'm on the hunt for some more colourful ones!
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Judith Johnson ace
Super shot, love the composition
October 10th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
October 10th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely capture for this time of year
October 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh what a delightful find with all those clusters.
October 10th, 2025  
