Previous
Photo 3205
Just For One Day Only!
Day 284 - We travelled up into London today to watch the musical ‘Just For One Day’ it’s the story of how the Live Aid concerts, held on July 13, 1985 came to be, it was well worth watching!
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beverley
ace
Wonderful collage….very moving I’m sure…
October 11th, 2025
