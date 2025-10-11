Previous
Just For One Day Only! by bigmxx
Day 284 - We travelled up into London today to watch the musical ‘Just For One Day’ it’s the story of how the Live Aid concerts, held on July 13, 1985 came to be, it was well worth watching!
Beverley ace
Wonderful collage….very moving I’m sure…
October 11th, 2025  
