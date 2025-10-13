Sign up
Photo 3207
Enjoying the peace and quiet!
Day 286 - This swan was floating along all alone, probably enjoying the peace and quiet as it's 3 babies were over the other side of the lake!
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3207
photos
56
followers
56
following
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
October 13th, 2025
