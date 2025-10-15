Previous
Nanny build us a house! by bigmxx
Nanny build us a house!

Day 288 - We are spending a couple of days with the Grandchildren, they asked me to built a house with everything from the box so of course I obliged!
Mags ace
Wow! That's awesome!
October 15th, 2025  
