Happy Birthday to the love of my life! by bigmxx
Happy Birthday to the love of my life!

Day 291 - My toyboy (my husband) is only a year younger than me today! we had a lovely day at a National Trust property with lots of walking, cake, coffee and a delicious chilli lunch!
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Shirley ace
A nice photo of your hubby and Happy Birthday to him
October 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Ahhh lovely to read, beautiful capture of your birthday boy… cake looks yummy.. enjoy your weekend of celebrations🎶
October 18th, 2025  
