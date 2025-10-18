Sign up
Previous
Photo 3212
Happy Birthday to the love of my life!
Day 291 - My toyboy (my husband) is only a year younger than me today! we had a lovely day at a National Trust property with lots of walking, cake, coffee and a delicious chilli lunch!
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
2
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3212
photos
56
followers
56
following
880% complete
3205
3206
3207
3208
3209
3210
3211
3212
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
18th October 2025 10:57am
Privacy
Public
Shirley
ace
A nice photo of your hubby and Happy Birthday to him
October 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Ahhh lovely to read, beautiful capture of your birthday boy… cake looks yummy.. enjoy your weekend of celebrations🎶
October 18th, 2025
