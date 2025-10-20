Previous
Hiding from the rain! by bigmxx
Hiding from the rain!

Day 293 - Mr Google informs me this is a Least Carpet Moth (Idaea rusticata) one I've not seen before, I think it must have come in from the rain as we have had torrential rain on and off all day!
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown ace
A lovely capture
October 20th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Great photo
October 20th, 2025  
