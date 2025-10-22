Previous
Rutting Season! by bigmxx
Rutting Season!

Day 295 - This buck was laying in his self built scrape taking a rest after a busy night with his Hareem, but he still had one eye on his does and members of the public taking pictures!

Information about rutting Season:
The deer rut takes place in the Autumn, when the bucks will fight each other for the does. Most of the rutting occurs at at dawn and dusk. By the end of September, the bucks are all fired up and holding their stands, and their magnificent antlers are fully grown. The biggest bucks will hold a hareem of 20-30 does and other bucks will try to steal does from another hareem - this is when the fighting happens.
Mags ace
Amazing captures!
October 22nd, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely captures
October 22nd, 2025  
