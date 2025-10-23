Sign up
Previous
Photo 3217
Sheltering from the rain!
Day 296 - This Mallard had a lot to say for itself, I think it didn't like my intrusion, getting up close to take it's picture!
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
2
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! a delightful shot ! Fed-up of the rain and protecting his lady from you ! Lovely reflections !
October 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
A very beautiful photo… rippling reflections in the light is wonderful
October 23rd, 2025
