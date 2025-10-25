Lovely end to a productive day!

Day 298 - After a quick shower the sun came out and stayed out all afternoon. We went shopping looking for a new waterproof warmer coat as we are off to New York at the end of November and I have no idea what the weather's will be like as to which coat to take.



We also came across a camera shop and went in to ask for advise on a new bridge camera, he suggested the Panasonic Lumix but I wanted a camera with an articulating screen, he said he'd just taken in a part exchange one, a Canon SX70HS - I immediately fell in love with it and it seemed to do most of what my other one does so we purchased it, for peace of mind they also gave me a years warranty with it, I can't wait to take it out and try it!