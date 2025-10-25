Previous
Lovely end to a productive day! by bigmxx
Photo 3219

Lovely end to a productive day!

Day 298 - After a quick shower the sun came out and stayed out all afternoon. We went shopping looking for a new waterproof warmer coat as we are off to New York at the end of November and I have no idea what the weather's will be like as to which coat to take.

We also came across a camera shop and went in to ask for advise on a new bridge camera, he suggested the Panasonic Lumix but I wanted a camera with an articulating screen, he said he'd just taken in a part exchange one, a Canon SX70HS - I immediately fell in love with it and it seemed to do most of what my other one does so we purchased it, for peace of mind they also gave me a years warranty with it, I can't wait to take it out and try it!
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
881% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
beautiful sky
October 25th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
A lovely sky and capture

It’s a good choice camera, it’s my go to, fantastic zoom, great stabilizing plenty of choice shooting wise, I’ve had mine 6 years and it’s been a work horse. Enjoy.
October 25th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Exciting new camera to discover… Margarets feed back is inspiring.
October 25th, 2025  
Monica
Great shot - congratulations on your new camera!
October 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
October 25th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Take layers! It could be cold. Beautiful sunset
October 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nothing better than a productive day with a beautiful end
October 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact