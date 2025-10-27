Previous
Carpet of spikes! by bigmxx
Photo 3221

Carpet of spikes!

Day 300 - I wouldn't want to wander through these Sweet Chestnuts in the dark, there was a whole carpet of the spikey casings!
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
They are so cool looking! Almost like tribbles from Star Trek.
October 27th, 2025  
Susan Klassen ace
Great capture of these spikey casings.
October 27th, 2025  
william wooderson ace
Familiar sight for me - where I am in Italy there are chestnut woods all around! Indeed in the past the chestnut was a staple - made into flour for bread and pasta and pancakes and sweet cakes. All heavy-duty stuff!
October 27th, 2025  
