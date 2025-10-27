Sign up
Photo 3221
Photo 3221
Carpet of spikes!
Day 300 - I wouldn't want to wander through these Sweet Chestnuts in the dark, there was a whole carpet of the spikey casings!
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
3
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
They are so cool looking! Almost like tribbles from Star Trek.
October 27th, 2025
Susan Klassen
ace
Great capture of these spikey casings.
October 27th, 2025
william wooderson
ace
Familiar sight for me - where I am in Italy there are chestnut woods all around! Indeed in the past the chestnut was a staple - made into flour for bread and pasta and pancakes and sweet cakes. All heavy-duty stuff!
October 27th, 2025
