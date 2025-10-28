Previous
Last one left! by bigmxx
Photo 3222

Last one left!

Day 301 - This is the last flower on my Hydrangea, I'm not sure anymore will flower now!
28th October 2025

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
