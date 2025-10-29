Previous
Just a bit of rain! by bigmxx
Just a bit of rain!

Day 302 - I have never seen so much rain fall in one day, I had to go out to a nail appointment just as the heavens opened, to get into the shop I had to wade across a river running down the road, I wasn't best pleased my shoes became full of water!
Michelle

I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Omabluebird ace
Great capture. Sorry you got wet feet.
October 29th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Good pictures of what happens in downpours. 😊
October 29th, 2025  
