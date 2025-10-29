Sign up
Previous
Photo 3223
Just a bit of rain!
Day 302 - I have never seen so much rain fall in one day, I had to go out to a nail appointment just as the heavens opened, to get into the shop I had to wade across a river running down the road, I wasn't best pleased my shoes became full of water!
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
2
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3223
photos
57
followers
57
following
3216
3217
3218
3219
3220
3221
3222
3223
Omabluebird
ace
Great capture. Sorry you got wet feet.
October 29th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Good pictures of what happens in downpours. 😊
October 29th, 2025
