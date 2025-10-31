Previous
Corfu by bigmxx
Photo 3225

Corfu

Day 304 - We’ve arrived in Corfu after a lovely flight, but the airport was a nightmare, after getting off the plane we queued for over an hour just to get through passport control. But we are settled on the ship now and time to relax!
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details

