Photo 3226
Sea day!
Day 305 - Today we are at sea sailing towards Catania, Sicily, it’s been a chilled out day of sunbathing, eating, drinking and joining in with the onboard activities!
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
4
3
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3226
photos
57
followers
57
following
883% complete
Chrissie
ace
Looks glorious!
November 1st, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
This all looks very relaxing!
November 1st, 2025
Madeleine Pennock
ace
Gosh sunbathing today! We've got the heating on and thermal pyjamas at nighttime!
November 1st, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Oh yes, this collage says it all - great storytelling
November 1st, 2025
