Day 305 - Today we are at sea sailing towards Catania, Sicily, it’s been a chilled out day of sunbathing, eating, drinking and joining in with the onboard activities!
Chrissie ace
Looks glorious!
November 1st, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
This all looks very relaxing!
November 1st, 2025  
Madeleine Pennock ace
Gosh sunbathing today! We've got the heating on and thermal pyjamas at nighttime!
November 1st, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Oh yes, this collage says it all - great storytelling
November 1st, 2025  
