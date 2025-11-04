Previous
Civitavecchia, Italy by bigmxx
Civitavecchia, Italy

Day 308 - We’ve had an amazing day walking around and taking in the sights today and then we rounded it off with a spot of afternoon sunbathing!
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
