Ajaccio, Corsica by bigmxx
Ajaccio, Corsica

Day 309 - Breakfast with a view, a lovely start to the day, with lots of sightseeing in the sun! Tomorrow is another sea day, we dock in Palma on Friday and apparently it’s going to rain all day!
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
