Palma, Mallorca by bigmxx
Photo 3232

Palma, Mallorca

Day 311 - We’ve had a busy day today, so many beautiful places to see, lots of walking and trying out the local version of my favourite Aperol Spritz!
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful sights
November 7th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful architecture!
November 7th, 2025  
