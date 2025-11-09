Previous
Home again! by bigmxx
Home again!

Day 313 - After getting up to a gorgeous sunrise we headed home, leaving behind blue skies and 20° heat, we were greeted at Gatwick with grey skies and light drizzle - I want to go back NOW!
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely collage
November 9th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Welcome home!
November 9th, 2025  
