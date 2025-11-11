Previous
No rain today! by bigmxx
Photo 3236

No rain today!

Day 315 - We treated our friends to an afternoon tea for their Anniversary, it was delicious and so filling!
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beverley ace
Lovely photos & collage… looks delicious…a lovely way to spend the afternoon.
November 11th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Oooh, nice treat for your friends
November 11th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely photos. Some places let you take home what you don’t eat.
November 11th, 2025  
