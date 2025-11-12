Sign up
Photo 3237
Obviously nobody can read the sign!
Day 316 - I found this sign hilarious, as the whole wall had bins leaning against it!!
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown
ace
Obviously very convenient!
November 12th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
LOL
November 12th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
😂 this made me chuckle!
November 12th, 2025
