Obviously nobody can read the sign! by bigmxx
Obviously nobody can read the sign!

Day 316 - I found this sign hilarious, as the whole wall had bins leaning against it!!
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown ace
Obviously very convenient!
November 12th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
LOL
November 12th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
😂 this made me chuckle!
November 12th, 2025  
