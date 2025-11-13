Sign up
Previous
Photo 3238
Wash and brush up!
Day 317 - I was fascinated just how long this swan spent grooming itself!
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
5
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
7
5
365
iPhone 12 Pro
13th November 2025 2:06pm
Mags
ace
A lovely capture.
November 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo puffed up and beautiful…
November 13th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
So fluffed up!
November 13th, 2025
*lynn
ace
super capture with that pose and the reflection
November 13th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely !
November 13th, 2025
