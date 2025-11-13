Previous
Wash and brush up! by bigmxx
Photo 3238

Wash and brush up!

Day 317 - I was fascinated just how long this swan spent grooming itself!
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
887% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A lovely capture.
November 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo puffed up and beautiful…
November 13th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
So fluffed up!
November 13th, 2025  
*lynn ace
super capture with that pose and the reflection
November 13th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely !
November 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact