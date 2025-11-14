Previous
Horrid weather! by bigmxx
Horrid weather!

Day 318 - It's rained for most of the day and the forecast is for more over the weekend, which is a shame as the Grandkids are coming!
Michelle

Peter Dulis ace
oh oh
November 14th, 2025  
