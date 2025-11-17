Previous
Blowing in the wind! by bigmxx
Blowing in the wind!

Day 321 - It's been a lovely sunny day but very windy and the temperature has been a chilly 9° these dried artichoke thistles (Cynara cardunculus) were certainly having a dance around in the wind!
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Agnes ace
Nice shot
November 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice capture - yes it certainly is much colder today
November 17th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love these plants, they always make great fall and winter photos
November 17th, 2025  
