Previous
Photo 3242
Blowing in the wind!
Day 321 - It's been a lovely sunny day but very windy and the temperature has been a chilly 9° these dried artichoke thistles (Cynara cardunculus) were certainly having a dance around in the wind!
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Agnes
ace
Nice shot
November 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice capture - yes it certainly is much colder today
November 17th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love these plants, they always make great fall and winter photos
November 17th, 2025
