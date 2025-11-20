Previous
Peeping out into the light! by bigmxx
Photo 3245

Peeping out into the light!

Day 324 - These little toadstools were growing out from a split in the fallen tree trunk, how wonderful Nature is!
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Sue Cooper ace
That's a gorgeous capture. Lovely composition. Fav.
November 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
Superb composition!
November 20th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
LOL-good find :)
November 20th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Love all those textures
November 20th, 2025  
