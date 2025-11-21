Sign up
Previous
Photo 3246
New York here we come!
Day 325 - This was a first, packing warm clothes instead of summer clothes! We are off to New York in the morning, I’m really looking forward to it!
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Where do you find your energy for all your travels🤔😀😀 never stop
November 21st, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Wonderful! I went two years ago, and loved it. I look forward to your photos
November 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
Cool nails! Great collage.
November 21st, 2025
