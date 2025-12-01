Sign up
Previous
Photo 3256
Hiding in plain sight!
Day 335 - This dog was running around our local woodland, it kept laying in the leaves like it was hiding, I got talking to the owner and apparently she thinks it thinks it's playing hide and seek, sometime it lays down behind logs as well!
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
4
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
X-S1
Taken
1st December 2025 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
So lovely he's loving playing in the leaves or logs… needs a playmate
December 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely looking dog
December 1st, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute capture.
December 1st, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Dogs just wanna have fun!
December 1st, 2025
