Ear ear! by bigmxx
Photo 3257

Ear ear!

Day 336 - There are fungi growing everywhere again, must be something to do with the damp weather!
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beverley ace
So amazing to see… really like ears… great capture
December 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great find and shot - not very attractive are they !
December 2nd, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely find and capture
December 2nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great find!
December 2nd, 2025  
Kate ace
Lovely family of fungi
December 2nd, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Great capture - Never seen anything like them
December 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
How lovely! They remind me of dried apricots. =)
December 2nd, 2025  
