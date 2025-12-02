Sign up
Previous
Photo 3257
Ear ear!
Day 336 - There are fungi growing everywhere again, must be something to do with the damp weather!
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
7
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
X-S1
Taken
2nd December 2025 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
So amazing to see… really like ears… great capture
December 2nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great find and shot - not very attractive are they !
December 2nd, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely find and capture
December 2nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great find!
December 2nd, 2025
Kate
ace
Lovely family of fungi
December 2nd, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Great capture - Never seen anything like them
December 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
How lovely! They remind me of dried apricots. =)
December 2nd, 2025
