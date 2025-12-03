Previous
The brightest thing about today! by bigmxx
The brightest thing about today!

Day 337 - It's been a dreary unsunny day today and then while out and about I noticed this Mahonia and it cheered me up!
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Sue Cooper ace
This is fantastic! It's cheered me up too on a damp foggy day. Big Fav.
December 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful…
December 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Superb - such a delightful Mahonia - and yes a real cheery sight on this dark and dull day !
December 3rd, 2025  
