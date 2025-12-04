Previous
Opps don't think I should have opened these! by bigmxx
Opps don't think I should have opened these!

Day 338 - I bought these back from New York to have at Christmas - that didn't happen!
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
LOL! You can't eat just one!
December 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Ooo yummy… well deserved 😃
December 4th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
They sell them here too 😜
December 4th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
Just enjoy them and then buy some more 😂
December 4th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Ooh that’s looks like trouble!
December 4th, 2025  
