Previous
Photo 3259
Opps don't think I should have opened these!
Day 338 - I bought these back from New York to have at Christmas - that didn't happen!
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
5
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3259
photos
57
followers
57
following
892% complete
View this month »
3252
3253
3254
3255
3256
3257
3258
3259
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365
Taken
4th December 2025 8:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
LOL! You can't eat just one!
December 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Ooo yummy… well deserved 😃
December 4th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
They sell them here too 😜
December 4th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
Just enjoy them and then buy some more 😂
December 4th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Ooh that’s looks like trouble!
December 4th, 2025
