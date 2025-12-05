Previous
Not what I expected this morning! by bigmxx
Photo 3260

Not what I expected this morning!

Day 339 - I had to go out early this morning, not expecting to find this on my windscreen, luckily I'd gone out early enough to clear it without being late!
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
893% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact