Previous
Photo 3261
Bird food!
Day 340 - These berries have started to shrivel up, I'm surprised the birds haven't eaten then, but then there are so many about at the moment they are spoilt for choice!
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
2
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3261
photos
57
followers
57
following
View this month »
3254
3255
3256
3257
3258
3259
3260
3261
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-S1
Taken
6th December 2025 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Super capture… spoilt for choice
December 6th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture!
December 6th, 2025
