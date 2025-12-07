Previous
They are up at last! by bigmxx
They are up at last!

Day 341 - The trees are up, including the ancient fairy that must be at least 60 years old, I really must do a remodel on her! I can't be bothered to put up anything else as we are going to my daughter's on the 21/12 so it's not worth it!
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beverley ace
Very beautiful… I love vintage decorations…
December 7th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
They look lovely.
December 7th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
December 7th, 2025  
