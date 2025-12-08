Previous
Therapeutic! by bigmxx
Therapeutic!

Day 342 - After washing my favourite hat it had gone bobbly so I spent 2 hours cutting all the fuzz off, I found if very therapeutic - my husband thinks I'm nuts!
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown ace
Haha, know the feeling , I’ve got a de-Bobbler! Doesn’t take so long 🤭
December 8th, 2025  
