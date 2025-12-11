Previous
Christmas ready! by bigmxx
Christmas ready!

Day 345 - This is Leeds Castle in Maidstone, Kent all ready for Christmas, it does a night light display but we didn't make this as it's after hours and you have to come back in
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful photographs
December 11th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Pretty
December 11th, 2025  
