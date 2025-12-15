Sign up
Previous
Photo 3270
A lot to say for themselves!!
Day 349 - These Egyptian Geese were making a right racket, not sure why, it could have been because there was so many birds around looking for food, but there's signs up saying 'don't feed the birds' due to the threat of bird flu
15th December 2025
15th Dec 25
4
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
15th December 2025 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Colourful lovely geese…
December 15th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
They are fascinating
December 15th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cute.
December 15th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Nice colours and great legs!
December 15th, 2025
