Previous
Can you see the face? by bigmxx
Photo 3272

Can you see the face?

Day 351 - I love how I can see faces in things (pareidolia) can anyone else see it or have I totally lost the plot!
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
896% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Oh yes .. would recognise those lips anywhere .
December 17th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Yes pretty creative
December 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact