Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3273
Nails are Christmas ready!
Day 352 - My nails are done but I still have so much more to do, I need to get my finger out as we are off to my daughter's in Essex on Saturday!
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3273
photos
57
followers
57
following
896% complete
View this month »
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
3271
3272
3273
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
18th December 2025 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sue Cooper
ace
You've definitely got your priorities right, Michelle. Everything else will fall into place.
December 18th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Love the Christmassy Red!
I want to ask, was your husband’s billfold in his front pocket when it was stolen on the Metro in Paris? I’ve gotten Ron to carry his in his front pocket now.
December 18th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
i like it
December 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I want to ask, was your husband’s billfold in his front pocket when it was stolen on the Metro in Paris? I’ve gotten Ron to carry his in his front pocket now.