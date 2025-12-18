Previous
Nails are Christmas ready! by bigmxx
Photo 3273

Nails are Christmas ready!

Day 352 - My nails are done but I still have so much more to do, I need to get my finger out as we are off to my daughter's in Essex on Saturday!
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
896% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
You've definitely got your priorities right, Michelle. Everything else will fall into place.
December 18th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Love the Christmassy Red!
I want to ask, was your husband’s billfold in his front pocket when it was stolen on the Metro in Paris? I’ve gotten Ron to carry his in his front pocket now.
December 18th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
i like it
December 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact