Previous
Christmas yarnbombing! by bigmxx
Photo 3274

Christmas yarnbombing!

Day 353 - I nipped to our local supermarket today, the local knit and natter group have been busy!
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
896% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
I love the expression ‘knit & natter’ group… they make a difference for sure… bringing smiles to people’s faces. This is beautiful!!
December 19th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
That's wonderful, I love it. fav.
December 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact