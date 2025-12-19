Sign up
Photo 3274
Christmas yarnbombing!
Day 353 - I nipped to our local supermarket today, the local knit and natter group have been busy!
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beverley
ace
I love the expression ‘knit & natter’ group… they make a difference for sure… bringing smiles to people’s faces. This is beautiful!!
December 19th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
That's wonderful, I love it. fav.
December 19th, 2025
