Previous
Photo 3275
No way am I clearing this mess up!
Day 354 - I’m all for modern parenting but I wish daughter would teach the children to help clear up when they make a mess, this was every cushion off the two sofas!
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
2
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3275
photos
57
followers
57
following
897% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
20th December 2025 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KWind
ace
Wow... I'm a type A neat freak. This gives me a bit of anxiety!!
December 21st, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Yes I agree!
December 21st, 2025
