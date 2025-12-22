Sign up
Previous
Photo 3277
Christmas nails!
Day 356 - Thank goodness for 60 second quick dry nail varnish, the Grandchildren (including Henry) always want nail varnish when they are on school holidays, so Nanny always obliges!
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
3
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3277
photos
57
followers
57
following
897% complete
View this month »
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
22nd December 2025 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Ooo love it! Fabulous fun… you are a special nanny
December 22nd, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Ooo fabulous, I used to use wax crayon on mine when I was a child, no Pennys for polish!
December 22nd, 2025
Diana
ace
What a fun shot!
December 22nd, 2025
