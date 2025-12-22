Previous
Christmas nails! by bigmxx
Photo 3277

Christmas nails!

Day 356 - Thank goodness for 60 second quick dry nail varnish, the Grandchildren (including Henry) always want nail varnish when they are on school holidays, so Nanny always obliges!
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
897% complete

Beverley ace
Ooo love it! Fabulous fun… you are a special nanny
December 22nd, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Ooo fabulous, I used to use wax crayon on mine when I was a child, no Pennys for polish!
December 22nd, 2025  
Diana ace
What a fun shot!
December 22nd, 2025  
